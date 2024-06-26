Global External Disk System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

External Disk System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global external disk system market is projected to grow from $43.94 billion in 2023 to $47.43 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Despite challenges from data explosion, business continuity planning, and remote work trends, the market is anticipated to reach $64.71 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as edge computing growth, AI and big data analytics, and the expansion of IoT.

Rising Gaming Industry Drives Market Growth
The increasing gaming industry is expected to propel the growth of the external disk system market. External disk drives play a crucial role in storing large game files and expanding storage space on PCs or consoles, facilitating seamless game transfers between devices. According to the Entertainment Software Association, consumer expenditure in the US on video game content, hardware, and accessories reached $7.6 billion in July 2023, underscoring the significant role of external disk systems in gaming.

Explore the global external disk system market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13206&type=smp

External Disk System Market Key Players and Market Trends
Key players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd. are focusing on introducing innovative products like portable SSDs to enhance market presence. For instance, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched the PSSD T7 Shield, a 4 TB portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen2 and read/write rates of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, catering to users' need for high-speed, reliable external storage solutions.

In strategic moves, major companies are expanding their product portfolios through acquisitions and partnerships. This includes advancements in portable SSD technology, which is up to 9.5 times faster than traditional HDDs, offering shock-resistant features and enhanced durability.

External Disk System Market Segments
• Type: Network-Attached Storage HDD (Hard Disk Drive), Portable HDD (Hard Disk Drive), Desktop HDD (Hard Disk Drive)
• Application: Computers Or Laptops, Mobile, Other Applications
• End User: Personal, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America emerged as the largest region in the external disk system market in 2023. With ongoing technological advancements and robust adoption of external storage solutions, the region is poised for continued growth. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/external-disk-system-global-market-report

External Disk System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The External Disk System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on external disk system market size, external disk system market drivers and trends, external disk system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The external disk system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

