Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for May 2024

MACAU, June 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors leapt by 187.3% year-on-year to 242,000 in May 2024, with those from mainland China soaring by 173.0% to 219,000. International tour visitors jumped by 522.2% to 18,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (7,000) and India (4,000) surging by 620.7% and 1,662.4% respectively.

In the first five months of 2024, a total of 928,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, an uplift of 225.3% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China leapt by 198.5% year-on-year to 828,000. International tour visitors jumped by 1,404.3% to 88,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (37,000) and India (10,000) rocketing by 2,741.6% and 3,517.7% respectively.

Meanwhile, 46,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies in May, up by 28.0% year-on-year. In the first five months of 2024, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 49.3% year-on-year to 202,000.

A total of 143 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in May 2024, an increase of 13 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 9.3% to 47,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms went up by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 83.6%; the rates for 5-star (85.3%) and 4-star hotels (79.7%) rose by 6.4 percentage points and 2.6 percentage points respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (80.8%) dropped by 0.2 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments totalled 1,196,000 in May, up by 8.4% year-on-year and 3.3% over the same month of 2019. Mainland guests (870,000) and international guests (88,000) increased by 9.7% and 66.1% year-on-year respectively, while guests from Hong Kong (164,000) dropped by 17.4%. The average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.6 nights, representing an increase of 0.2 night compared to May 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 7.7 percentage points year-on-year to 84.3%. Total number of guests grew by 25.0% year-on-year to 6,135,000, whereas their average length of stay remained unchanged at 1.7 nights.