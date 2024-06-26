First Việt Nam-US Economic Dialogue held

VIETNAM, June 26 - WASHINGTON D.C — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng and US Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez co-chaired the first Vietnam-US Economic Dialogue in Washington DC on June 25.

The event was significant in the promotion of cooperation between the two countries, especially in economy, trade and investment.

At the dialogue, the two countries sought specific measures to boost the bilateral partnership in five key areas, namely semiconductor technology ecosystem building; energy and key minerals; business environment; high quality investment attraction, strategic export control; and key information technology infrastructure and network security.

Specific outcomes were generated at the dialogue, especially in the semiconductor ecosystem. Agreements were reached on a number of detail measures to be taken in the sector.

The dialogue created a premise to expand cooperation between the two countries in other fields, and they committed to hold the second Vietnam-US Economic Dialogue in Hà Nội in 2025.

Within the framework of his US trip, Minister Dũng held working sessions with leading technology firms on innovation, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. — VNS