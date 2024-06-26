Vietnamese firm joins Global Dairy Congress

VIETNAM, June 26 -

LONDON — The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) is the only Vietnamese representative to join the 17th Global Dairy Congress that takes place in London, the UK from June 25-26.

This is the fourth time that Vinamilk has participated in the annual event, which connects businesses, suppliers, distributors and customers in the dairy industry.

At this year’s congress, themed “Healthy People, Healthy Planet,” the Vietnamese firm sent out the message of “care to change,” and shared its strategic innovations in four directions - future generations, better nutrition, customer experience and sustainable future, said Nguyễn Quang Trí, executive director for Marketing of Vinamilk.

These aspects will create momentum for the strong development of Vinamilk and the dairy industry in general in the global picture, he believed.

Vinamilk is currently in the top five most sustainable milk brands globally. In 2023, the company officially announced the net zero target roadmap to 2050. Less than one year later, it had three units, comprising one farm and two factories, certified as having neutralised emissions according to the PAS2060:2014 standard. This impressive result drew attention from participants at the congress.

Richard Hall, chairman of the Global Dairy Congress, hailed Vinamilk's green production model, which has proved that the implementation of appropriate policies would help optimise natural properties for the food, dairy and nutrition industries.

Hall held that the factor of “care” in Vinamilk’s message will have a positive impact on consumers.

Meanwhile, Dr. Timothy Robinson, an independent consultant for the Global Dairy Platform (GDP), said that as Việt Nam is one of the countries that have embarked early on the sustainability process, domestic businesses should join initiatives of the global dairy sector in sustainable development and seek sponsorship opportunities in the field.

Founded in 1976, Vinamilk is currently in the top 40 largest dairy companies globally by revenue and is the sixth most valuable dairy brand globally at US$3 billion, according to the UK’s Brand Finance.

The company currently provides 250 types of products and exports them to 60 countries and territories, with a total revenue in 2023 reaching VNĐ60.47 trillion ($2.37 billion at current exchange rate). — VNS