HCM City kicks off fifth Golden Brand Award

VIETNAM, June 26 -

HCM CITY – The Golden Brand Awards 2024, themed “Đổi mới và Bền vững” (Transformative and Sustainable), has been launched.

Oganisers of the award - the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade and the Saigon Times Group - said it will soon begin receiving nominations.

It is an annual event to recognise and honour businesses that have made outstanding achievements in building their brands, products, and services that represent HCM City.

Because this year marks the fifth anniversary of the award, several changes have been made to support businesses and meet market demand, said Deputy Director of the Department Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc.

Businesses will be evaluated based on three criteria: business performance, being transformative and being sustainable.

Changes in the number of prizes are also being made to encourage businesses from every industry to participate in the event.

Ngọc said the organiser has worked to enhance the recognition, quality, and value of the award to render it an important contribution in the development of local and national brands.

The organiser said being transformative and sustainable are the two most important elements that can help businesses enhance their competitiveness and build better brand recognition.

Trần Minh Hùng, chief editor of the Saigon Times, said the news outlet will have more promotional activities, training, and brand consultation sessions for businesses to help them connect with local and foreign partners.

Businesses can submit their nominations from July 1 to October 31, and winners are set to be awarded at the beginning of 2025. – VNS