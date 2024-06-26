Việt Nam joins Algiers International Fair 2024

VIETNAM, June 26 - ALGIERS — Over 40 Vietnamese businesses operating in various fields are showcasing their products at the 55th Algiers International Fair 2024 (FIA) that is taking place in the Algerian capital city from June 25-29.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh said the fair is an opportunity to promote trade between Việt Nam and Algeria, as well as African, European and American countries, contributing to promoting the Southeast Asian nation's image to international friends.

Data from the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria showed that trade between Việt Nam and the African country reached US$250 million last year, an increase of 68 per cent compared to 2022. The figure was estimated to hit $95 million in the first four months of this year, up 5.5 per cent year-on-year. Việt Nam's main export items included agricultural products, unprocessed coffee bean, pangasius and basa fish fillets, and chemicals.

The five-day event has attracted the participation of nearly 700 companies, including 200 firms from more than 30 countries and territories worldwide, specialising in many sectors such as energy, construction, agriculture, industry, services, mechanics, garment-textile, electronics, shipbuilding, aviation, environment, and education.

Covering an area of nearly 50,000sq.m, the fair is expected to attract up to 400,000 visitors. — VNS