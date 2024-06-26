Bình Định Province eyes greater Indian investment, trade

VIETNAM, June 26 -

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Bình Định is seeking investment from Indian companies, especially in the technology and tourism sectors, and increased trade with them, province authorities told a promotional event on June 25.

The event held in the central province was attended by executives from over 40 Indian corporations.

For many years, Bình Định has been undertaking trade promotions and soliciting foreign investment, including from India, Chairman of the provincial Party Committee Hồ Quốc Dũng said.

It has worked with Indian travel agencies and experts to attract more visitors from that country and generally grow the industry.

But Indian investment and trade remain modest compared to the bilateral potential, he said.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Đỗ Thành Trung, who addressed the event, said Indian companies have invested only US$3.24 million in Bình Định in just four projects, meaning there is plenty of room for the province to attract investment, especially in fields in which India is strong such as clean energy, information technology, digital transformation, healthcare, smart agriculture, and advanced technologies, he said.

Payyaula Sai Venkat Kisshan, chairman of the All India Robotics Association, proposed establishing a centre in the province to train students interested in robotics and technology.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn said Bình Định is already building a research, production and expert training centre in its capital Quy Nhơn with the goal of becoming an AI hub.

The Quy Nhơn Artificial Intelligence Research and Application Center will cost VNĐ2 trillion (US$44.7 million) and have around 20,000 employees.

“As India is also seeking to become an AI hub, this is a great opportunity for the two sides to join hands to foster stronger science and technology growth,” Tuấn said.

Wali Kashvi, deputy chairman of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation, said his business group would work with Bình Định to develop healthcare and exports in the province.

Madan Mohan Sethi, the Indian consul general in HCM City, said India would continue to connect Vietnamese businesses with its leading companies in smart agriculture, aquaculture, infrastructure, information technology, healthcare, and education.

Bình Định and the consulate signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly work on technology, healthcare, education, and tourism. — VNS