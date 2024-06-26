WEF regards Việt Nam as a model of robust developing economy

VIETNAM, June 26 -

LIAONING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday morning met with Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as part of his working trip to attend the WEF Annual Meeting of the Champions in Dalian City, Liaoning Province of China.

During their talks, PM Chính expressed the appreciation for Prof. Schwab's vision and the significant role of the WEF in promoting global dialogue and cooperation, particularly in public-private partnerships.

PM Chính praised the success of the WEF meeting this year, on the theme 'Next Frontiers for Growth', which has inspired nations and businesses to continuously innovate and collaborate to build the future economy.

Prof. Schwab expressed his pleasure at meeting PM Chính again in China, marking his third consecutive attendance at the WEF annual meeting.

The WEF Founder was impressed by the Prime Minister's messages during the plenary session and his sincere and open exchanges with WEF's top CEOs.

Prof. Schwab stated that the WEF and its member corporations greatly valued Việt Nam's prospects, investment environment, business climate and outstanding economic achievements.

They view Việt nam as a model of a robust developing economy that effectively leverages the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Both sides were pleased with the significant developments in the cooperation between Việt Nam and the WEF in recent times, especially the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 2023-26 period last year at the WEF's summer meeting in Tianjin, China.

Both sides agreed to effectively implement the MOU and coordinate to turn the HCM City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution into a leading regional hub.

The WEF welcomed Việt Nam's participation in the WEF's Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) and viewed this as an opportunity for Việt Nam not only to share technological knowledge, but also to enhance cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

Prof. Schwab also extended a formal invitation to PM Chính to attend the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in 2025. — VNS