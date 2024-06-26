VN urges global big techs to expand investments in innovation in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng has worked with the Việt Nam Innovation Network – Silicon Valley Chapter (VINSV) and global big tech companies during a trip to the US to seek out opportunities to enhance cooperation in innovations.

Dũng urged members of VINSV to connect Việt Nam with the world’s leading experts, institutes and universities which can collaborate, provide and transfer training programmes and with organisations which can support Việt Nam in innovation as well as those who are interested in investing in technology and innovation.

The Vietnamese Government has requested more favourable conditions for investment projects in high-tech fields, especially in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors, Dũng said, adding that Việt Nam is making preparations in infrastructure, human resources and institutions to attract investments from the world’s tech corporations.

The country aims to train 50,000 engineers in the semiconductor industry.

Working with semiconductor and software design company ARM, Dũng urged the company to develop plans for investments in Việt Nam, especially in terms of a work force. ARM can consider opening representative offices, research and development centres at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hoà Lạc, he said, while ARM and NIC can cooperate in building a lab for semiconductors.

According to Lợi Nguyễn, executive vice president of Marvell’s optical group, the American semiconductor and related technology company is developing centres for microchip design in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, aiming to employ around 400 engineers and planning further expansion in the future.

In response, Dũng urged Marvel to expand investments in research and development in Việt Nam and make it the company's important base.

Working with Kareen Ghanem, director of Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy, Dũng pledged to create favourable conditions for Google to invest in Việt Nam, especially in research and development.

Dũng urged Google to upgrade the relationship between the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Google to comprehensive cooperation through accelerating investments in high-tech projects in Việt Nam and cooperating with NIC.

He expressed hope that Google will continue to cooperate with NIC to effectively implement the digital skill equipment programme Google Career Certificates (GCC) and Google for Start-ups Accelerator (GSF) in Việt Nam as well as other programmes to promote the development of digital economy, innovation and start-ups. — VNS