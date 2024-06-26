Coastal hub, US boost comprehensive cooperation

VIETNAM, June 26 -

ĐÀ NẴNG – A joint Đà Nẵng-US working group has been introduced to boost cooperation, exchange information and supporting businesses in the central city and the US.

The debut of the group, which was jointly established by the central city’s people’s committee and the US Consulate General in HCM City, marks positive progress between the US and Đà Nẵng under the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework signed last year, vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Hồ Kỳ Minh said.

Minh said the working group – involved the participation of the city’s departments of foreign affairs, finance, science and technology, planning and investment, hi-tech park, information and communications, investment promotion agency and relevant divisions from the US Consulate General in HCM City – will help the city in hosting investment promotions and building connections with partners from the US.

The vice chairman stressed that the centre was born of the two sides' desire to strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation in innovation, the digital economy, renewable energy, sustainable growth, the semiconductor and AI industries, and human resources training

Minh, who is head of the Vietnamese side, said he highly appreciated the operation and support from effective ODA and NGOs from the US in the city.

Head of the US Consulate General in HCM City, Susan Burns, who heads up the US side, confirmed that establishing the working group resulted from both sides’ efforts and expectations.

The diplomat said the two sides will promote co-operation, information exchange, experience sharing and sustainable development.

She said Đà Nẵng and the US will boost cooperation in fields to include ‘green’ growth, hi-tech industries, Fintech, semiconductor and AI, renewable energy and education

The two sides also discussed workforce training.

Earlier, the city of Đà Nẵng hosted a working group from US chip giant NVIDIA, led by the technology director of South Pacific Ocean, Ettikan K. Karuppiah, who are implementing human resources and skills training courses in AI.

Representatives from NVIDIA had working sessions with universities and colleges Đà Nẵng in boosting skills education for students of AI faculties.

NVIDIA also suggested the Đà Nẵng Semiconductor Research, Design Training and AI Centre (DSAC) should open refresher courses for IT engineers to enable them to catch up with current global advanced technologies.

DSAC has been focusing on training lecturers in the semiconductor sector under the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Intel and Qualcomm in 2024.

Đà Nẵng has called on US support to build the city into a centre for Assembling, Testing, Packaging (ATP), and the semiconductor industry.

The city’s leaders visited Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys last year while they were planning the construction of a global semiconductor manufacturing centre in the city.

Intel and Qualcomm have already signed human resource education deals with the Đà Nẵng-based private Duy Tân university to serve the city's semiconductor industries.

US company Marvell Technology, Inc. also announced the opening of a new design centre in Đà Nẵng City and is launching a design centre and high-tech laboratory in HCM City. — VNS