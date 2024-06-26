Solid waste management market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Solid Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Solid waste management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Solid Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the solid waste management market size is predicted to reach from $301.31 billion in 2023 to $314.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% to $379.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the solid waste management market is due to the rising environmental concerns. North America region is expected to hold the largest solid waste management market share. Major players in the solid waste management market include Veolia Environment S.A., Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Rethmann AG & Co KG.

Solid Waste Management Market Segments

• By Waste: Municipal, Industrial

• By Material: Paper And Paperboard, Plastic, Metals, Food, Textiles, Other Materials

• By Service: Open dumping, Incineration Or Combustion, Landfill, Recycling, Composting And Anaerobic Digestion

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global solid waste management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Solid waste management refers to the systematic collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of solid waste generated by human activities. It involves organizing and implementing strategies and practices to minimize solid waste's adverse environmental and public health impacts. Solid waste management aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills through recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy processes, ensuring proper disposal of residual waste to minimize pollution and protect human health and the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Solid Waste Management Market Characteristics

3. Solid Waste Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Solid Waste Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Solid Waste Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Solid Waste Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Solid Waste Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

