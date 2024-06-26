Global wireless access points market overview and statistic for 2024-2033

Wireless Access Points Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless access points market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.77 billion in 2023 to $5.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to raised demand for 5g network acceleration, the growing adoption of internet of things (iot) devices, growing adoption of wireless aps, rise of smart homes and connected devices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The wireless access points market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising advancement of smart cities, the rising demand for seamless, fast wireless connectivity, increasing demand for high-speed data access.

Growth driver of the wireless access points market

The growing need for wireless internet access in residences and commercial buildings is expected to propel the growth of the wireless access point market going forward. Wireless internet access in residences and commercial buildings refers to wireless local area networks (WLANs), which are wireless networks that use technology such as Wi-Fi to connect devices within a limited area, such as homes, offices, or campuses. The growing need for wireless internet access in residences and commercial buildings is driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices, IoT and smart cities initiatives, increased bandwidth requirements, growing demand for BYOD and remote work, and advancements in 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Wireless access points support seamless roaming, allowing users to move around within the coverage area without experiencing interruptions or dropped connections.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key wireless access points market players include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Federal Inc., and Ubiquiti Inc.

Major companies operating in the wireless access point market are focusing on developing advanced access points using high-performance WIFI 6 technology to gain a competitive advantage. High-performance WIFI 6 technology enhances network efficiency, capacity, coverage, and performance in high-density environments such as offices, malls, and residential areas.

Wireless Access Points Market Segments:

1) By Type: Indoor, Outdoor

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Gateways Or Routers, Dependent AP, Independent AP

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Commercial, Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wireless access points market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of wireless access points.

Wireless Access Points Market Definition

Wireless access points (WAPs) refer to networking devices that allow wireless devices to connect to a wired network or a wireless network. They serve as the interconnection point between a wireless local area network (WLAN) and a fixed-wire network, enabling wireless devices to access the wired network and vice versa. WAPs are commonly used in homes, public Internet hotspots, and business networks to accommodate both wired and wireless networking equipment.

Wireless Access Points Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

