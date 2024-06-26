Striving for Inclusive Economic Growth in Asia and the Pacific: A Research Conference in Honor of Peter McCawley
Time of Event
9:00–17:00 Manila time
Summary
Despite strong economic growth in Asia and the Pacific, inequality has not fallen. Parts of society enjoy a smaller piece of the larger pie. With economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to make economic growth more inclusive should be placed back at the forefront. Policy makers need fresh policy ideas grounded in rigorous evidence.
Cohosted by ADBI, the Asian Development Bank, and Australian National University, this conference will feature new research examining issues around making economic growth more inclusive. The conference is held in honor of Peter McCawley, who spent his career conducting research on the topic, specifically on Indonesia, regional development, and infrastructure.
Objectives
- Sharing of up-to-date knowledge on factors that affect the inclusiveness of economic growth
- Greater understanding of potential policy solutions
Output
- Presentations and discussions of aspects of inclusive economic growth in Asia and the Pacific
- Research presented will be published in an edited volume
Target Participants
- Researchers and practitioners
How to Register
- By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI
Partners
- Asian Development Bank
- Australian National University