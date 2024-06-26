Avian influenza alert

The NSW EPA, lead Environmental Services Functional Area under NSW’s emergency management arrangements, is working closely with Department of Primary Industries on the recent outbreak of Avian Influenza.

The Environmental Services Functional Area provides advice on the safe disposal of deceased animals, associated products and waste and coordinates any response to potential impacts on wildlife.

If you see or have birds that display symptoms consistent with Avian Influenza, do not touch them and contact the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.