Custics Singapore Wins South Korea's Outstanding Patent Award in Healthcare for 'Hautuki
Convenient and Efficient Nutrient Delivery through Innovative Peptide LigandsSINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custics Singapore announced on the 18th that it has won the South Korea Outstanding Patent Award in the Healthcare category, sponsored by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, for its patent (registration number 10-1327555). This patent enables the efficient absorption of large-molecule drugs through peptides.
An official stated, "Custics Singapore's 'Hautuki,' which received the award, is a patch-type product that is easily applied to the skin. Notably, we acquired the technology transfer of the patent for 'Peptides for Transdermal Delivery through Pores,' developed by the Seoul National University Department of Biotechnology. This technology promotes the intra-body delivery of large-molecule drugs through skin-penetrating peptide ligands."
The official continued, "While seeking an efficient method for administering vitamin D, we developed 'Hautuki' using the TDDS (Transdermal Drug Delivery System) method." They added, "We will continue to strive to launch Custics Singapore's patented TDDS products with convenience and efficiency by developing various nutrient products for consumers."
