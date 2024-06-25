Senate Bill 540 Printer's Number 1772
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25
(iii) The cost of the acquisition or installation of
the measure is directly incurred in whole or in part by
the electric distribution company.
(2) Energy efficiency and conservation measures shall
include solar or solar photovoltaic panels, energy efficient
windows and doors, energy efficient lighting, including exit
sign retrofit, high bay fluorescent retrofit and pedestrian
and traffic signal conversion, geothermal heating,
insulation, air sealing, reflective roof coatings, energy
efficient heating and cooling equipment or systems and energy
efficient appliances and other technologies, practices or
measures approved by the commission.
"Mechanical insulation." Insulation materials, facings and
accessory products used for thermal requirements for mechanical
piping and equipment, hot and cold applications and heating,
venting and air conditioning applications.
"Peak demand." The highest electrical requirement occurring
during a specified period. For an electric distribution company,
the term shall mean the sum of the metered consumption for all
retail customers over that period.
"Quality assurance." All of the following:
(1) The auditing of buildings, equipment and processes
to determine the cost-effectiveness of energy efficiency and
conservation measures using nationally recognized tools and
certification programs.
(2) Independent inspection of completed energy
efficiency and conservation measures completed by third-party
entities to evaluate the quality of the completed measure.
"Real-time price." A rate that directly reflects the
