Senate Bill 540 Printer's Number 1772

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25

(iii) The cost of the acquisition or installation of

the measure is directly incurred in whole or in part by

the electric distribution company.

(2) Energy efficiency and conservation measures shall

include solar or solar photovoltaic panels, energy efficient

windows and doors, energy efficient lighting, including exit

sign retrofit, high bay fluorescent retrofit and pedestrian

and traffic signal conversion, geothermal heating,

insulation, air sealing, reflective roof coatings, energy

efficient heating and cooling equipment or systems and energy

efficient appliances and other technologies, practices or

measures approved by the commission.

"Mechanical insulation." Insulation materials, facings and

accessory products used for thermal requirements for mechanical

piping and equipment, hot and cold applications and heating,

venting and air conditioning applications.

"Peak demand." The highest electrical requirement occurring

during a specified period. For an electric distribution company,

the term shall mean the sum of the metered consumption for all

retail customers over that period.

"Quality assurance." All of the following:

(1) The auditing of buildings, equipment and processes

to determine the cost-effectiveness of energy efficiency and

conservation measures using nationally recognized tools and

certification programs.

(2) Independent inspection of completed energy

efficiency and conservation measures completed by third-party

entities to evaluate the quality of the completed measure.

"Real-time price." A rate that directly reflects the

20230SB0540PN1772 - 3 -

