ServerLIFT® Announces ByteBridge As Its Newest Strategic Distribution Partner for The China Data Center Market

HAYWARD, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global provider of cutting-edge data center and IT solutions, and ServerLIFT, creator of the only data center lifts certified for data center use, are announcing their strategic partnership to transform data center operations in China. This collaboration will increase efficiency and safety within the rapidly evolving data centers in the region.

The partnership capitalizes on the complementary strengths of the ByteBridge full range of data center infrastructure services, including customized fit-out solutions, energy-efficient data center designs, and scalable infrastructure. The company also offers global logistics and delivery, inventory management, supply chain management, IT implementation, project management, and ongoing support to its clients.

ByteBridge’s mission is to empower every organization to easily access technology globally and achieve more. With a focus on data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications, ByteBridge is committed to bridging technological gaps and driving business success through innovative solutions.

ServerLIFT is renowned for its innovative line of server-handling solutions, engineered to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of IT equipment within data center environments. The company’s data center lifts and accessories are designed specifically for data center use, incorporating the real-world needs of data center managers responsible for installing, removing, and transporting servers and other expensive and heavy equipment. The cutting-edge ServerLIFT products are trusted by leading data centers worldwide. Customers report a 100% accident-free environment after starting to use the ServerLIFT equipment. The lifts are certified to meet global safety standards.

By joining forces, ByteBridge and ServerLIFT will leverage their respective technologies and domain expertise to deliver integrated solutions that redefine the standards of efficiency and reliability in data center operations. Together, they will empower data center operators to overcome the complexities of managing large-scale IT infrastructures.

"We are excited to partner with ServerLIFT to revolutionize how data centers manage their infrastructure," said Vivian Qi, General Manager, APAC, at ByteBridge. "By integrating ServerLIFT's innovative hardware with our solutions, we provide data centers with the right tools to optimize operations, increase productivity, and ensure the safety of workers and IT equipment. With the increasing demands for AI and high computing, adopting these solutions is more important than ever to meet evolving needs while maintaining efficiency and safety standards."

"We look forward to collaborating with ByteBridge to deliver comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of data center operators," said Ray Zuckerman, CEO, at ServerLIFT. "Together we are poised to set new safety and efficiency benchmarks within the data center industry."

The partnership between ByteBridge and ServerLIFT represents a powerful synergy between two companies with a solid history of meeting the needs of data center managers. Working together, they will help data center operators elevate their operational performance and achieve sustainable growth in today's dynamic digital landscape.

