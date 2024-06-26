Submit Release
VN develops a project to promote AI applications

VIETNAM, June 26 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment is to develop a project on the foundation of AI training and application centre which aims to promote the application of artificial general intelligence (AIG) at enterprises.

The project will also aim to accelerate the development of high-quality human resources and infrastructure system for AIG research, applications, as well as develop an AI ecosystem, promote international cooperation and contribute to the formation of a sandbox legal framework for AIG.

Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông said that AI is a breakthrough technology that is changing every aspects of life.

Under the Prime Minister’s Decision No 127/QĐ-TTg dated on January 26, 2021 on the AI national strategy by 2030, Việt Nam aims to turn AI into an important technology field.

Currently, Việt Nam is among the top four leading countries in ASEAN and top 50 in the world in AI research, development and application.

Việt Nam has developed ten reputable AI brands in the region, together with three national centres of big data storage and high-performance computing and 50 open and interconnected data sets for AI research and development.

The Ministry of Planning and Investmetnt proposed the development of an AI training and application centre under the National Innovation Centre to attract venture capital into AI start-ups in Việt Nam.

At the same time, the Ministry of Planning and Investment will continue to improve the institutional framework and policies to attract foreign direct investment and multinational corporations to develop AI research, and applications in Việt Nam.

The ministry has received contributions about the goals and tasks of the AI centre, development orientations, policies and cooperation mechanisms from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội and research institutes.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment welcomes opinions and contributions to complete the draft, he said. — VNS

