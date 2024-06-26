UCS Transportation Announces Major Green Initiative: Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2025
Discover how UCS is leading the charge in green transportation and supporting small businesses in our latest newsletter!SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCS Worldwide Transportation, a leading provider of luxury transportation services, is proud to announce a significant step towards a greener future with the launch of our new initiative to transition 85% of our fleet to electric vehicles by the end of 2025. This move aligns with our commitment to sustainability and our goal to reduce our carbon footprint while providing exceptional service to our clients.
Our partnership with Lucid Motors marks a milestone in this journey. The Lucid Air, renowned for its impressive range of over 500 miles on a single charge and its luxurious, spacious interior, will form the backbone of our new fleet. This collaboration underscores our dedication to offering an unparalleled travel experience that is both eco-friendly and luxurious.
Lohan Caetano, COO of UCS Transportation, stated, "Long-term pandemic effects on business travel continue to linger, and we are still working to rebuild. I hope to contribute to a greener planet and provide opportunities for our workers' families that are part of the UCS Transportation Family. We are thrilled to share our story and commitments with you and believe our work aligns with your values and goals."
In addition to our green initiative, UCS Transportation is advocating for the support of minority-owned businesses. We encourage large corporate clients to invest in small businesses like ours, helping them recover from recent economic challenges and contributing to overall economic recovery.
"We kindly ask our clients to be fair in their expectations of our rates. If we are required to keep rates from 10 years ago, we may be forced to lose your business," added Caetano. "If our commitments align with your values and goals, we encourage you to share our story with your friends, co-workers, executives, travel departments, and employers."
UCS Transportation remains dedicated to leading the industry in both luxury and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest standards of excellence while positively impacting the environment.
For more information about UCS Transportation's services and our green initiative, please visit our website at www.ucslimo.com or contact us at 866-345-5640.
About UCS Transportation:
UCS Transportation is a premier provider of luxury transportation services, offering a wide range of options, including executive sedans, SUVs, and limousines. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, UCS Transportation provides clients unparalleled service and the highest standards of luxury and comfort.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Lohan Caetano, COO
UCS Transportation
+1 866-345-5640
reservations@ucslimo.com