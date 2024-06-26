DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE GOES GLOBAL: Announcing DCAC EUROPE 2024 in Dublin October 15 - 16, 2024
DCACLive goes global! Inaugural DCAC EUROPE 2024 in Dublin to foster innovation, connect leaders, and shape the future of data centers amidst the AI revolution.
As we stand on the brink of the AI revolution, DCAC Europe will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders to connect and prepare for the transformative impact of AI on our sector.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DCAC Live is going global! For the first time, the Data Center Anti-Conference is bringing its transformative event overseas to Dublin for DCAC EUROPE 2024 on October 15th and 16th, 2024. This marks a significant milestone as the event expands its reach to the vibrant hub of innovation and technology that is Dublin, Ireland.
— David Isaac
DCAC, the Data Center Anti-Conference, is a groundbreaking event that redefines the traditional conference model. Born out of a vision to become the people's conference, it was recognized that the industry didn't need just another event; it needed a transformative experience. In the fastest-growing sector, fueled by every other industry, this conference is designed to evolve continuously, ensuring each year is distinct and unparalleled.
The mission is to serve as a catalyst for the visionaries, builders, and manufacturers within the data center industry. DCAC aims to disrupt, challenge, and educate, but most importantly, to inspire. The goal is to ignite conversations and foster collaborations that propel the industry forward.
At DCAC, the most inspiring speakers are highlighted, offering a platform for both emerging voices and established giants. The environment is crafted so that attendees can engage with influential leaders in a relaxed setting, making meaningful connections and advancing their business objectives.
David Isaac, Co-founder of DCAC, stated, "Bringing the DCAC experience to Dublin represents a significant milestone in the mission to foster global innovation in the data center industry. As we stand on the brink of the AI revolution, DCAC Europe 2024 will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders to connect, share insights, and prepare for the transformative impact of AI on our sector."
Cathal Quinn, Group Managing Director at Moy Materials, added, "Hosting and sponsoring DCAC in Dublin is a testament to Ireland's growing influence in the global tech landscape. We’re excited to welcome industry professionals from around the world to experience not only the cutting-edge discussions on AI and the future of data centers but also the unique innovative spirit that Dublin offers. This event will undoubtedly strengthen the bonds between the European and global data center communities."
Building on the success of previous events, DCAC Live is transitioning from Austin to Dublin. As a vibrant hub of innovation and technology, Dublin is the perfect location to extend the event's reach and impact. Hosting DCAC EUROPE 2024 in Dublin aims to bring this transformational experience to a new audience, fostering global collaboration and networking opportunities.
Join in Dublin to be part of an event that not only showcases the future of data centers but also shapes it on an international stage. DCAC EUROPE 2024 will provide unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and growth in the data center industry.
Stay tuned for more details on registration, speakers, and the full agenda. Visit https://dcac-live.com/ for more information. Looking forward to seeing everyone in Dublin!
Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
+1 331-642-2615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other