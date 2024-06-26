Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Pays a Courtesy Call on Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

On June 24, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is visiting Nepal for the 16th round of China-Nepal diplomatic consultation, paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Kathmandu.

Sun Weidong said that China and Nepal are traditional friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. In recent years, the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and China-Nepal relations have maintained sound and steady development. China is ready to work with Nepal, under the guidance of the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, to make overall plans for friendly exchanges in various fields, expand practical cooperation on all fronts and push for new progress in China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity. The two sides should work together to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation further, ensure the implementation of projects such as the second phase of the Kathmandu Ring Road project, the Syaphrubesi-Rasuwagadhi Highway and the fourth phase of the Araniko Highway maintenance project, accelerate the building of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and at the same time, tap the potential of cooperation in agriculture, industry, economy, trade, digital technology, new energy and tourism, thus allowing China-Nepal friendly cooperation to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said, Nepal and China enjoy a long history of traditional friendship and there are no problems between the two countries, only friendship and cooperation. The Nepali side firmly upholds the one-China principle, believes that both Taiwan and Xizang are inalienable parts of China, opposes "Taiwan independence" and will never allow any force to use the Nepali territory for anti-China activities. Nepal highly admires China's development achievements and hopes to benefit from them, and looks forward to deepening Belt and Road cooperation with China, pushing for new achievements in practical cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, agriculture, tourism, energy and infrastructure, and elevating bilateral strategic partnership of cooperation to new heights.