2024 Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival Anticipates Record Attendance
The 24th Annual Festival Features GRAMMY Winners and Nationally Acclaimed Jazz and Blues Bands August 23rd, 24th, and 25th
The Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival is about immersing yourself in great jazz, fine art, and enjoying wine, food, community, and friendship in the beautiful Pacific Northwest summer.”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival is August 23rd, 24th, and 25th at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington USA. Hours are 4 PM to 10 PM Friday; 11 AM to 10 PM Saturday; and 11 AM to 9 PM Sunday.
— Dr. Maria Manzo, Festival Director
JAZZ & BLUES MUSIC: The Festival presents nationally acclaimed jazz, blues, and GRAMMY winning artists on the Main Stage including: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and GRAMMY winner Elvin Bishop, 13-time GRAMMY nominee and blues legend Charlie Musselwhite, The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, jazz pianist Marcus Roberts, jazz guitarist and GRAMMY nominee Stanley Jordan, The Rumba Kings, Seattle Women's Jazz Orchestra, GRAMMY nominated blues guitarist Jontavious Willis, the US Navy Northwest Jazz Band, and others. Regional Northwest bands include Latin GRAMMY nominated pianist Jasnam Daya Singh, guitarist Terry Robb, and Oregon Hall of Fame blues guitarist Norman Sylvester Band. 22 concerts will be performed, ranging from GRAMMY winners to student ensembles.
PURCHASE TICKETS: Tickets are all-day admission with all concerts included. Wine, food, beverages, and art is purchased separately. Advance tickets are $30 Friday, $40 Saturday, and $35 Sunday. A 3-Day or 2-Day Pass includes wine & beer scrip. The 3-Day Pass is $105, and the 2-Day Pass is $80. Prices increase on August 1. Buy tickets at www.vancouverwinejazz.com or call the Box Office at 360-906-0441.
ABOUT: “This is our 24th annual Festival, and it is not just a single concert, it's a major three-day cultural arts event" says Dr. Maria Manzo, Festival Director. “We present GRAMMY winning and world class jazz, blues, and Latin musicians, fine artists, dozens of Northwest wines, a variety of restaurants and cuisine, and a fun mix of exhibits for people to experience. It’s about immersing yourself in great jazz, fine art, and enjoying wine, food, community, and friendship in the beautiful Northwest summer” she said. “The Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival was honored with the '2023 Event of the Year' for Southwest Washington by the Washington Festivals and Events Association and was awarded a 2024 grant from the Paul G. Allen ArtsFund Foundation! So, the Festival is recognized as an important west coast jazz festival, and a significant annual cultural arts destination event in the Pacific Northwest,” Dr. Manzo added. The Festival attracts an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 people each year. Visitors from 16 states and Canada, and from 77 cities attended the 2023 Festival.
FINE ART: Through a juried application process, the Festival invites professional fine artists to display and sell their art. Twenty fine artists were selected from Washington, Oregon, and California whose art forms include watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, textiles, sculpture, photography, pottery, mixed media, and jewelry. Prices can range from $50 to $250 for prints, pottery, and custom jewelry, and up to $5,000 for original paintings.
WINE, BEER, & WHISKEY: Attendees can enjoy more than 60 Pacific Northwest wines, including varietals from Barnard Griffin, Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Honeywood Winery, Brian Carter Cellars, Maryhill Winery, and others. Wine is purchased in 1-ounce ‘tastes’ or by the 5-ounce glass. Northwest Craft beers are on tap including Loowit Hazy IPA, and barrel Mountain Brewery. Bull Run Whiskey is the Official Festival Whiskey, locally crafted in Portland, Oregon.
FOOD & EXHIBITORS: Six caterers from Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver provide a rich variety of cuisine, ranging from Northwest crab cakes, Asian specialties, Greek gyros, and southern BBQ to traditional American burgers and brats. Commercial exhibitors are also at the Festival, including BMW, Vancouver Toyota and RV, Renewal by Andersen, and CheeseButta.
SEATING: The Festival is outdoor, general admission, and grass seating. You can bring a blanket, lawn chairs, or sand chairs. Kids 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.
SPONSORS: ilani Casino Resort (Presenting Sponsor), BMW (Jazz Artist Sponsor); Johnson Bixby, Thompson Metal Fab, Xfinity, Bob’s Paintland, Vancouver Toyota and RV Center (Silver Sponsors); JoeScan, Blairco Heating & Air Conditioning, Portland Piano Company (Bronze Sponsors); Mobile Mini, Beacock Music, Waste Connections, Collins Family & Implant Dentistry (Community Sponsors); Barnard Griffin, Craig Stein Beverage, Bull Run Distilling (Beverage Sponsors); KOIN 6, iHeart Radio (Media Sponsors); Cowlitz Indian Tribe Tribal Foundation, Paul G. Allen ArtsFund Foundation, Hedinger Family Foundation, James Anderson Family Foundation.
