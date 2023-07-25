Made in America: The 23rd Annual Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, August 25-27
The Festival returns August 25-27 to Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington, USA. The 2023 theme is “Made In America: Jazz, Gospel, Blues & Bluegrass Jazz.”
A record number of visitors from 15 states and Canada attended in 2022, and we expect thousands of fans to attend the 2023 Festival.”VANCOUVER, WA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 23rd Annual Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival returns August 25, 26, & 27, 2023 to Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington USA. The theme for the 2023 Festival is “Made In America: Jazz, Gospel, Blues & Bluegrass Jazz.” Visit www.vancouverwinejazz.com for details and tickets or call 360-906-0441.
— Artstic Director Dr. Michael Kissinger
MUSIC & TICKETS – The 2023 Festival includes 17 concerts featuring a lineup of GRAMMY winners, Blues Foundation Music Award (BMA) winners, Northwest bands, and up-and-coming young artists. Nationally acclaimed acts include 5-time GRAMMY winners Blind Boys of Alabama, Spyro Gyra, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (2022 BMA Album of the Year), Sue Foley (2022 BMA Traditional Female Blues Artist of The Year), 3-time GRAMMY winner Alison Brown, Bonerama, Grace Kelly, and Pascal Bokar and The Afro Blue Grazz Band. Northwest Bands include Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee Norman Sylvester Blues Band, Bottleneck Blues Band, jazz pianist and composer Jasnam Daya Singh, The Ne Plus Ultra Jass Orchestra, guitarist Adam Scramstad, and pianist Dave Lee. Two young female artists are on the lineup: trombonist Adrian Wagner, and guitarist Taylor Newville. “The 2023 music lineup has the most variety and greatest depth of talent than any Festival over the past 20 years,” says Artistic Director Dr. Michael Kissinger. “The musical genres include mainstream jazz, fusion, blues, gospel, bluegrass jazz, and jazz from the early 20th century,” he added. A record number of visitors from 15 states and Canada attended in 2022, and thousands of fans are expected to attend the 2023 Festival. Advance Festival tickets range from $30 for single tickets to $100 for a 3-day pass.
NORTHWEST WINES – “Great wine and jazz music are a natural fit” says Festival Director Maria Manzo. “People can buy 1-ounce tastes to savor any of the 60 Northwest wines or purchase a glass to enjoy with delicious food while listening to world-class jazz.” Barnard Griffin Winery is the official Wine Sponsor of the 2023 Festival. “Barnard Griffin winery is celebrating its 40th anniversary of crafting premium Washington wines, and we are proud to have them as our official Wine Sponsor” she added.
FINE ART – The Festival also promotes the art of 20 fine artists from California, Oregon, and Washington. Their art is on display and for sale. According to Ms. Manzo, “We are delighted to have an eclectic group of talented fine artists to present this year. They will be showing and selling their art throughout the weekend, and prices range from $50 for jewelry to as much as $5,000 for original paintings.” Fine artists who work in acrylic, watercolors, pottery, metal sculpture, mixed media, glass, paper, jewelry, photography, and fiber art will be showcased. Los Angeles painter Samuel Pace was commissioned to paint the 2023 Festival Poster Art, a portrait of jazz saxophonist Grace Kelly, called ‘Grace In Green.’
FOOD & EXHIBITORS – Five caterers and restaurants will serve delicious food including BBQ ribs, chicken, Northwest crab cakes, gyros, Asian cuisine, and tasty desserts. The Festival also features a variety of business exhibitors who promote and sell their products and services, ranging from locally made hot sauces and organic pet foods, to BMW cars and premium custom windows.
SPONSORS – “We are very grateful for our 2023 Festival sponsors,” says Dr. Kissinger. “It would be impossible to produce the Festival without the financial backing of these companies and we are blessed – and humbled – by their support.” BMW of Portland is the Stage Sponsor. ilani Casino Resort is the Jazz Artist Sponsor. Silver Sponsors are: The Al Angelo Company, Johnson Bixby, OTAK, Thompson Metal Fab, Vancouver RV and Xfinity/Comcast. Hotel Sponsors are: AC Marriott Vancouver Waterfront, Hotel Indigo, Vancouver Hilton, and Vancouver Comfort Inn & Suites. Bronze Sponsors include Beacock Music, BrandSafway, Collins Family Dentistry, Craig Stein Beverage, JoeScan, LPC West, Mobile Mini, Open Advanced MRI Northwest, Portland Piano, US Bank, and Waste Connections. Support is provided by Hedinger Family Foundation and The Cowlitz Indian Tribe through the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Clark County Fund. Media sponsors include iHeart Radio, KOIN 6, and Vancouver Business Journal.
