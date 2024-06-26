How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

DENTON, Texas – Homeowners and renters in the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Lincoln and Otero counties, that were displaced by the recent South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding that began June 17, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Disaster assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

If you are applying for FEMA assistance, and are staying with friends, family or at a shelter due to mandatory evacuations, please note, you will have an opportunity to specify that the extent of your home damage is unknown when applying for disaster assistance and you can update the status of your home when it’s safe to return.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4795. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and facebook.com/femaregion6.