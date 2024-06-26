Case Study: SAF® Helps Fieldale Farms Overcome Wastewater Treatment Challenges
Fieldale Farms increased wastewater capacity from 900 gpm to 1500 gpm using Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®), improving efficiency and saving costs.
I was particularly impressed with the increased capacity offered by converting to SAF® and its ability to handle plant upsets.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldale Farms Corporation, a leading chicken producer and processor headquartered in Baldwin, Georgia, has successfully implemented Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®) to improve its wastewater treatment capability and supporting extensive operational expansions.
— James Janes, Environmental Supervisor
Fieldale Farms, renowned for its extensive range of high-quality chicken products, faced challenges with its existing wastewater treatment system during a period of significant expansion. The company's original system, equipped with two dissolved air flotation (DAF) units, struggled to manage the increased wastewater volumes generated by the expansion, risking operational inefficiencies and potential environmental compliance issues.
To address these challenges, Fieldale Farms collaborated with Heron Innovators, Inc., to explore an innovative solution that would avoid the costly construction of new infrastructure. The result was a decision to convert the existing DAF systems to the more efficient SAF®. Jeff Knollenberg from Heron Innovators showcased the effectiveness of the SAF® system in a demonstration at Fieldale Farms, leading to its swift adoption.
The conversion process was efficiently executed over two consecutive weekends, significantly boosting each system's capacity from 900 gallons per minute (gpm) to 1,500 gpm. This conversion allows Fieldale Farms to manage up to 3 million gallons of wastewater daily, ensuring robust support for its expanded operations.
The implementation of the SAF® not only increased capacity but also improved the quality of effluent, reducing Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels from 150 ppm to an impressive 70 ppm, while halving polymer usage and significantly lowering energy consumption. These improvements have not only ensured compliance with environmental standards but have also resulted in considerable cost savings and operational efficiencies.
"I was particularly impressed with the increased capacity offered by converting to SAF® and its ability to handle plant upsets. The SAF® system has proven to be much easier to operate and maintain compared to the previous DAF systems," stated James Janes, Environmental Supervisor at Fieldale Farms.
Fieldale Farms' initiative is a testament to its dedication to environmental responsibility and operational excellence.
By integrating SAF®, Fieldale Farms has reinforced its position as an industry leader, committed to innovative solutions and sustainable practices.
About Fieldale Farms Corporation
Fieldale Farms Corporation is a top chicken producer and processor in the Southwest United States, offering a wide array of chicken products to meet diverse market needs. For more information, visit Fieldale Farms.
