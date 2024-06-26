Wusic Receives Patent for Revolutionary Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker

Wusic's Patented Bluetooth Belly Speaker Package Includes a Gift Bag, Data Cable, Silicone Pads, and other Accessories Womb Music's Bluetooth Belly Speaker promotes Early Bonding With Baby for Families Womb Music's Bluetooth Belly Speaker helps Family with Early Bonding With Baby

Promoting Early Prenatal Bonding between Family Members, the Patented Womb Music Belly Speaker continues to dominate BellyBuds from Shark Tank.

We believe Wusic can transform the pregnancy journey for mothers and their babies. Being the first to introduce such technology, we are eager to witness its positive impact on expecting families.” — CEO of Wusic - Brian Klecker

WARRENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wusic, a leading provider of innovative products for expecting mothers, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a patent for their groundbreaking Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker. This patent recognizes the unique design and functionality of the speaker, which allows mothers to safely and easily play music to their unborn babies.

The Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker is a one-of-a-kind device that has been making waves in the pregnancy community. It is a small, lightweight speaker that attaches to the belly with a comfortable and reusable gel pad. Using Bluetooth technology, mothers can connect their phone or music player to the speaker and play music or even talk to their baby in the womb.

This patent is a major milestone for Wusic and a testament to their commitment to providing innovative and safe products for expecting mothers. The Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker has already received rave reviews from mothers who have used it during their pregnancies. Many have reported feeling a stronger bond with their baby and even noticing their baby's movements in response to the music.

Studies show prenatal bonding benefits both parents and babies. Research by Kisilevsky et al. (2004) indicates that prenatal music exposure can calm babies and support brain development. Additionally, Kisilevsky et al. (2009) found that babies exposed to their mother's voice in utero show a preference for it after birth, strengthening post-birth bonding.

"We are thrilled to have received this patent for our Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker," says Wusic CEO, Brian Klecker. "We believe that every expecting mother should have the opportunity to connect with their baby in a meaningful way, and this speaker allows them to do just that. We are excited to continue providing innovative products that enhance the pregnancy experience for mothers all over the world."

Wusic has unseated the Belly Buds Speaker by Wavhello, popularized by Shark Tank in 2018. Wusic's advancements, such as their patented single comfortable speaker, ease of use, safety, and superior connectivity, have propelled it ahead of competitors.

"Wusic" and "Womb Music" are Registered Trademarks of KMConsolidated and the Wusic Bluetooth Belly Speaker is now protected by Patent No: US D990,452 S. "BellyBuds" is a Registered Trademark of Wavhello and does not have a patent. "Shark Tank" is a trademark of Sony Pictures Television Inc.

The Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker is now available for purchase on the Wusic website and through select retailers including Amazon and Walmart. With this patent, Wusic is poised to continue leading the way in providing safe and effective products for expecting mothers. For more information, please visit www.WusicTech.com.

