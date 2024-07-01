The Womb Music Prenatal Belly Speaker helps to increase prenatal bonding using voices and music

Womb Music's Bluetooth Belly Speaker helps Family with Early Bonding With Baby Best Selling Bluetooth Belly Speaker by Wusic Wusic's Bluetooth Belly Speaker Package Includes a Gift Bag, Data Cable, Silicone Pads, and other Accessories

Promoting Early Prenatal Bonding between Family Members, the Womb Music Belly Speaker continues to dominate BellyBuds from Shark Tank.

The Wusic Belly Speaker offers a unique way for parents to connect with their baby before birth to create lasting memories during pregnancy without the hassle of wires.” — CEO of Wusic - Brian Klecker

WARRENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wusic, a pioneer in prenatal audio technology, proudly announces the third generation of their innovative Bluetooth Belly Speaker. This advanced device allows expectant parents to share music and family voices with their unborn child, enhancing early prenatal bonding, without dealing with a mess of wires used by outdated devices.

The third generation of the Prenatal Wusic Belly Speaker adds some new features to their already popular product making it even easier to family bonding with the baby.

One of those features includes the new Wusic Baby Safe Technology which protects the baby's hearing by preventing sounds above 78 db. This technology, when compared with other products offered in the marketplace, keeps the volume at safe levels preventing audio sounds that may be too loud for the baby. Wusic's Patented Design makes the sharing of voices and music more enjoyable and safe.

Another feature from Wusic is that customers can store the audio on the belly speaker eliminating the need to use their phone/tablet. The customer can then choose if they want to play the hours of audio it holds randomly (shuffle) or in order. The engineers at Wusic added to the speaker a random mode of play option giving our customers another feature not currently available in the market.

Studies show prenatal bonding benefits both parents and babies. Research by Kisilevsky et al. (2004) indicates that prenatal music exposure can calm babies and support brain development. Additionally, Kisilevsky et al. (2009) found that babies exposed to their mother's voice in utero show a preference for it after birth, strengthening post-birth bonding.

The Wusic Bluetooth Belly Speaker, with its compact and lightweight design, ensures comfort for mothers and offers high-quality audio output for an immersive sound experience. Features include wireless connectivity, internal memory for audio storage, sleep mode, and reusable silicone gel pads.

Previously, Wusic unseated the Belly Buds Speaker by Wavhello, popularized by Shark Tank in 2018. Wusic's advancements, such as a single comfortable speaker, ease of use, safety, and superior connectivity, have propelled it ahead of competitors.

"Wusic" and "Womb Music" are Registered Trademarks of KMConsolidated and the Wusic Bluetooth Belly Speaker is protected by Patent No: US D990,452 S. "BellyBuds" is a Registered Trademark of Wavhello and does not have a patent. "Shark Tank" is a trademark of Sony Pictures Television Inc.

If you want to learn more about the Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker, you can visit Wusic's website at www.WusicTech.com or www.WombMusic.com.

The Wusic Belly Speaker can be purchased via most major retailers and online via Amazon or Wusic's website above.

