Cuba License Office Set to Close July 18, 2024

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Cuba, Missouri, located at 501 S Franklin Suite C Cuba, Mo., 65453. The department has made multiple attempts to place the contract out for bid receiving no bid proposals. The last day of operations will be July 17, 2024.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Steelville License Office – 207 W Main Street, Steelville, Mo., 65565

Rolla License Office – 1038 S Bishop, Rolla, Mo., 65401

Owensville License Office – 1106 West Hwy 28, Owensville, Mo., 65066

Vienna License Office – 211 4th Street, Vienna, Mo., 65582



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

