Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,033 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7589, ROUTERS Act

H.R. 7589 would require the Department of Commerce to conduct a study on the national security risks posed by consumer routers, modems, and devices that combine a modem and router that are designed, manufactured, or supplied by an organization owned or controlled by North Korea, China, Russia, or Iran. The bill also would require the department to report to the Congress on the results of the study.

Based on the cost of similar studies, CBO estimates it would cost $1 million over the 2024-2029 period to research and write the report. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

You just read:

H.R. 7589, ROUTERS Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more