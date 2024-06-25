H.R. 7589, ROUTERS Act

H.R. 7589 would require the Department of Commerce to conduct a study on the national security risks posed by consumer routers, modems, and devices that combine a modem and router that are designed, manufactured, or supplied by an organization owned or controlled by North Korea, China, Russia, or Iran. The bill also would require the department to report to the Congress on the results of the study.

Based on the cost of similar studies, CBO estimates it would cost $1 million over the 2024-2029 period to research and write the report. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.