H.R. 8333, BIOSECURE Act

H.R. 8333 would prohibit federal agencies from awarding contracts, grants, or loans to biotechnology companies owned by foreign adversaries. The ban would immediately apply to five companies: BGI Group, MGI, Complete Genomics, WuXi AppTec, and WuXi Biologics. The bill also would require the Administration to review and modify the list of prohibited companies on an annual basis. H.R. 8333 would permit federal agencies to waive the ban for a maximum of 545 days on a case-by-case basis.

