H.R. 6140, FAST PASS Act

H.R. 6140 would require the Department of Transportation (DOT), in consultation with other federal agencies, to examine processes that expedite the movement of cargo through ports and marine terminals. DOT would need to begin that study within one year of enactment and report its findings to the Congress within another year. In addition, the bill would authorize DOT to establish one or more pilot programs related to expediting the movement of cargo through ports and marine terminals. 

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that conducting the study and implementing a pilot program would cost about $1 million each for a total of $2 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

