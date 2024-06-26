NGMC's Re-Release of 'Thank You For Bein'g the Man'

One U.S. One Democracy

Revisiting NGMC's first record release "Thank You for Bein'g the Man" for U.S. election year 2024.

In this election year, New Genesis Music Company (NGMC) is re-releasing its first record, "Thank You for Bein'g the Man" - a tribute to the nation of the United States of America. Moreover, the recording celebrated the outgoing of former POTUS, Barack Obama, whose Vice President was Joe Biden The unity and wholeness represented in the United States by the election of President Obama, for two terms, was unprecedented. A oneness the U.S. had never experienced. So much so, Joe Biden was elected President, to continue the Obama legacy in the U.S. President Obama claimed Democrats and Republicans, and all other political parties in the U.S. as one, for One U.S., and One Democracy.This election year, for those who reside in the U.S., let us focus on moving forward as a whole nation, with each of us putting our best foot forward in thought, word, and deed. Together... indivisible... One U.S. One Democracy . And with God's blessing, let our choice for president resound like one artist's jazzy description of Americana called, "Thank You For Bein'g The Man", for the greater good of us all. One U.S., One Democracy, One People. https://newgenesismusiccompany.com

Thank You For Bein'g The Man