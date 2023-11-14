"Smokin'g" Single Record Release Launches NGMC
New Single from NGMC
NGMC artist, Linda Aubert is excited about "Smokin'g" and new digs.
Renewal - From fire to ash.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when renewal of human relations and the human spirit is needed in the US and the world, New Genesis Music Company (NGMC), a fledgling music company, is launching its hub in New Orleans, LA with an edgy, smooth, Jazz - Hip Hop instrumental single (with a little Bounce) titled, “Smokin’g”. Yes, Smokin’ with a g.
— Linda Aubert
NGMC’s composer-musician artist, Linda Aubert, the creative genius behind “Smokin’g” says, “Smokin’g was a gift for well-being of human-kind. A way to connect in Peace. War, a smoking gun of inhumanity as we’re witnessing today, is set apart with this musical take on cleansing… from fire… to ash… renewing a right spirit for us all in earth."
Preparing for a lot more music to come by NGMC Jazz, NGMC Classical, and NGMC Records headed by artist, Linda Aubert, “Smokin’g” is a beacon for all music from NGMC.
Get “Smokin’g”, download the new single, and NGMC’s rockin’ Christmas single on the New Genesis Music Company website, newgenesismusiccompany.com.
Linda Aubert
New Genesis Music Company
+1 504-899-9712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
"Smokin'g" Audio Clip