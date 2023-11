"Smokin'g" Single Record Release Launches NGMC

New Single from NGMC

NGMC artist, Linda Aubert is excited about "Smokin'g" and new digs.

Renewal - From fire to ash.” — Linda Aubert

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when renewal of human relations and the human spirit is needed in the US and the world, New Genesis Music Company (NGMC), a fledgling music company, is launching its hub in New Orleans, LA with an edgy, smooth, Jazz - Hip Hop instrumental single (with a little Bounce) titled, “Smokin’g”. Yes, Smokin’ with a g.NGMC’s composer-musician artist, Linda Aubert, the creative genius behind “Smokin’g” says, “Smokin’g was a gift for well-being of human-kind. A way to connect in Peace. War, a smoking gun of inhumanity as we’re witnessing today, is set apart with this musical take on cleansing… from fire… to ash… renewing a right spirit for us all in earth. Preparing for a lot more music to come by NGMC Jazz, NGMC Classical, and NGMC Records headed by artist, Linda Aubert, “Smokin’g” is a beacon for all music from NGMC.Get “Smokin’g”, download the new single, and NGMC’s rockin’ Christmas single on the New Genesis Music Company website, newgenesismusiccompany.com.

"Smokin'g" Audio Clip