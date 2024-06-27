Cargo Spectre Sets New Industry Benchmark with NTEP-Certified Max Cube for Freight Dimensioning
Receiving NTEP certification for these dimensions is more than just a milestone for Cargo Spectre; it's a leap towards a future where flexibility and accuracy drive the freight industry forward.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant advancement for the freight and logistics sector, Cargo Spectre announced today that it successfully achieved a new certified max cub for its pallet dimensioners.
Certified by the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP), Cargo Spectre is now capable of accurately measuring freight pallets up to an astounding size of 150” x 150” x 130”. This technological breakthrough earns Cargo Spectre the title of offering the largest maximum certified dimensions in the freight dimensioner industry at their price point.
Cargo Spectre's systems are renowned for their precision, and this latest achievement further elevates their status by providing certified accuracy to within 0.5 inches. This level of accuracy, combined with the ability to handle exceptionally large pallet sizes, sets a new benchmark in the industry and underscores Cargo Spectre’s leadership in innovation and customer-focused solutions.
"Receiving NTEP certification for these dimensions is more than just a milestone for Cargo Spectre; it's a leap towards a future where flexibility and accuracy drive the freight industry forward,” said Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim. “Our ability to provide such a wide range of capability in one unit is a testament to the hardware and talent of our engineering department.”
Due to their pioneering technology, Cargo Spectre's systems are designed not only to meet the current demands of the freight and logistics industry but also to anticipate future challenges. The scalability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness of these systems make them an indispensable tool for logistics businesses looking to optimize their cargo dimensioning processes.
In addition to this latest innovation, Cargo Spectre continually seeks to enhance its product offerings by incorporating advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. These efforts aim to automate and streamline the dimensioning process further, reducing the likelihood of errors and lowering operational costs for their clients.
For inquiries or more information about how Cargo Spectre revolutionizes freight dimensioning, please visit CargoSpectre.com.
About Cargo Spectre
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cargo Spectre is at the forefront of the freight dimensioning technology landscape. The company specializes in developing automated dimensioning systems that integrate state-of-the-art machine learning and AI to provide rapid, accurate measurements of freight dimensions. Cargo Spectre's solutions empower carriers, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators to achieve higher profitability and improved operational workflow by significantly enhancing freight logistics efficiency and reliability. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Cargo Spectre is dedicated to delivering the next generation of freight dimensioning solutions.
