SAFE Commends Supreme Court for Ruling in USA vs Rahimi
At SAFE we routinely meet survivors who are threatened with guns owned by someone who has and continues to abuse them. It is domestic terror, and it is deadly.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 21, the Supreme Court of the United States delivered a ruling in the case of USA vs Rahimi, upholding the constitutionality of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(8), which prohibits individuals subject to domestic-violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. This case originated in Texas, highlighting the state's pivotal role in shaping national policy on domestic violence.
SAFE commends the Court for its decision, which prioritizes the safety and protection of domestic violence survivors across the nation. This ruling reaffirms the critical importance of firearm restrictions for individuals who pose a significant threat to their intimate partners. Restraining orders are a vital tool in safeguarding victims of domestic violence, and the prohibition on firearm possession by abusers under these orders is an essential component of these protections.
The intersection of domestic violence and firearm access is well-documented, with numerous studies showing a significant increase in the likelihood of homicide when abusers have access to guns.
- Two-thirds of victims killed by an intimate partner are killed with a gun.
- Access to a gun makes it 5x more likely that a victim will die at the hands of a domestic abuser.
- Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner.
- In nearly half (46%) of mass shootings with four or more people killed, the perpetrator shot an intimate partner or family member.
In 2023, SAFE joined Texas Advocacy Project and a coalition* of dedicated non-profit organizations across the nation in proudly filing an amicus brief in US v. Rahimi to advocate for the safety and protection of domestic violence survivors through appropriate firearm regulations. The brief, submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States, addressed the Fifth Circuit's ruling and emphasized the importance of preventing individuals who have committed or threatened family violence from accessing firearms during the period they are under a protective order.
“At SAFE we routinely meet survivors who have been threatened with guns owned by the person who has and continues to abuse them. Too often the threats escalate to their family, their children, their pets,” said Julia Spann, CEO of SAFE, “Guns in the hands of people convicted of domestic violence is extremely dangerous. It is domestic terror, and it is deadly. Knowing that the Supreme Court understands the danger faced by survivors and has upheld the Rahimi ruling is a strong statement that survivors of sexual and domestic violence are important and will be protected.”
This ruling is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to protect survivors and prevent domestic violence-related fatalities. We urge state and federal lawmakers to build on this victory by strengthening laws and resources aimed at preventing domestic violence and supporting survivors. Together, we can create a safer and more just society for all.
____________________________________________________________________________
About SAFE:
SAFE is an Austin-based non profit that has operated for 50 years in support of survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking in Central Texas. Every day we house approximately 1,000 children and adults impacted by violence. Yearly, SAFE provides nearly 6,000 people with access to shelter, counseling and support services.
At SAFE, we believe everyone deserves a life free from abuse. Whether someone calls our SAFEline for safety planning services, seeks housing support, needs legal advice for a protective order, works with an advocate to secure resources, or takes part in our violence prevention programs, we are committed to ending violence and building safe, loving futures for survivors and our community. Learn more at safeaustin.org.
About The Coalition:
*The Coalition is comprised of the following dedicated nonprofits across the country: Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Inc., Bay Area Legal Aid, Central California Legal Services, Community Legal Aid SoCal, Eastside Legal Assistance Program, Georgia Legal Services Program, Greater Hartford Legal Aid, Indiana Health Advocacy Coalition, Indiana Legal Services, Inc., Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, Legal Aid of Arkansas, Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, Legal Aid Society of San Diego, Legal Services of Northern Virginia, Los Angeles Center of Law and Justice, Maryland Legal Aid, New Haven Legal Assistance Association, OneJustice, SAFE Alliance, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Corporation, Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc., Texas Advocacy Project, Texas Legal Services Center, University of Texas School of Law Domestic Violence Clinic, Virginia Poverty Law Center.
