SAFE Announces Groundbreaking on The Lancaster: A New Permanent Supportive Housing Project in Austin, TX
SAFE proudly announce the groundbreaking of The Lancaster, Austin's first permanent supportive housing solution designated for survivors of violence & abuse.
There aren’t similar resources in the community, so it truly fills a gap for survivors. Without housing, survivors are forced back into dangerous situations. Housing is violence prevention.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAFE is proud to announce the groundbreaking of The Lancaster, a new construction project in Austin, TX, dedicated to providing permanent supportive housing for the city’s most housing-fragile populations. This innovative project, consisting of 60 high-quality units, will offer comprehensive, voluntary, wrap-around services to support residents in achieving safety and stability.
About The Lancaster:
The Lancaster is a five-story, wood-frame building designed with trauma-informed principles to create a safe and comfortable environment for individuals and families who have experienced long-term trauma, violence, and homelessness. The building will include efficiency, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, along with a range of community spaces such as an indoor resident lounge, meeting rooms, support services staff offices, laundry facilities, a business center, and a secure reception area.
The Lancaster is Austin’s first permanent supportive housing solution designated specifically for housing-fragile survivors of violence and abuse. The housing complex is unique in its proximity to jobs, schools, doctor offices, and other community resources in addition to the suite of comprehensive support services SAFE will offer survivors in residency. Residents of The Lancaster will have access to a broad spectrum of supportive services including counseling, advocacy, case management, peer support, life skills training, parenting support, education enhancement, and disability services. These services are voluntary but will be available to all residents for as long as needed, promoting a progressive engagement approach tailored to individual needs and circumstances.
"There aren’t similar resources in the community, so it truly fills a gap for survivors,” said Julia Spann, CEO of SAFE. “It’s so important to create an apartment community that provides the safety a survivor of violence really needs and is specifically designed to serve folks who have experienced trauma and who have kids. Without housing, survivors are forced back into dangerous situations. Housing is violence prevention. SAFE is grateful to Travis County, the City of Austin Housing Department, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, H-E-B, Texas Capital and FHLB for funding the construction of this critically needed apartment community, The Lancaster as well as the Housing Authority of City of Austin for providing critically important vouchers to cover rent for 30 units."
Strategic Location:
The Lancaster’s strategic location off 51st Street, east of I-35, offers residents convenient access to SAFE’s campus in Rathgeber Village, the Mueller development, Dell Children’s Medical Center, and numerous retail and employment opportunities. The site is well-connected by major bus lines and sidewalks, providing residents with easy access to essential services and amenities.
Our Team:
The development of The Lancaster is a collaborative effort between SAFE and Cap A Development Company, LLC, a renowned local developer of affordable housing. The project builds on SAFE’s extensive experience in providing supportive housing, with a proven history of managing shelter beds, short-term housing units, transitional housing, rapid re-housing, and low-income housing tax credit properties. We are grateful to our wonderful contractors: HU+O Architects, Civiltude Civil Engineers, and Bill Elliott Construction Company, and Locke Lord for the legal services.
Public Funders:
Travis County has awarded SAFE $7.27 million from the county’s allotment of $110 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide affordable housing and other initiatives to end homelessness. SAFE is grateful that The Lancaster is one of 11 projects the County has funded through this initiative.
SAFE also is grateful to the City of Austin Housing Department for awarding $7.15 million. The City has been instrumental in using bond money to support affordable and now multiple permanent supportive housing projects in our city.
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for their commitment of $4.72 million to the project.
Partnership with Longstanding Supporter H-E-B:
SAFE is grateful for the longstanding support of H-E-B through in-kind donations, volunteer projects, program funding, as well as sponsorship and volunteerism at events such as Touch-a-Truck and the SAFE Gala since 1988. Their unwavering partnership has generously contributed to the Lancaster construction with their donation of $1 million. It is a privilege to work with a corporate partner like H-E-B to provide this life-changing resource and create safe places for healing.
“At H-E-B, we are committed to standing by our communities during challenging times, which is the foundation of our "Helping Here" philosophy," said Heidi Anderson, Director of Public Affairs. “As long-time supporters of SAFE, H-E-B is honored to provide a $1 million gift towards this transformative effort to provide safety, stability, and healing for children and families in Central Texas.”
Community Investment through FHLB Dallas and Texas Capital:
SAFE is honored to receive an $850,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant awarded from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), through its member Texas Capital Bank.
“Texas Capital is honored to play a role in this project, which will increase access to safe, supportive housing for the most vulnerable members of our Central Texas community,” said Claire Harrison, Managing Director and Austin Market President at Texas Capital. “As we continue investing in our local community, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with SAFE to support the life-saving impact of their work for years to come.”
“This development will provide affordable housing for some of the most vulnerable populations — those who have experienced trauma, violence and homelessness. We are pleased to help bring this project to life to benefit those who need this critical assistance,” said Greg Hettrick, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.
Commitment to Community:
Through The Lancaster, SAFE continues to address and end cycles of violence and abuse by providing secure housing and comprehensive support to those most in need.
For more information about The Lancaster or to support SAFE’s mission, please visit SAFE’s website www.safeaustin.org or contact us at communications@safeaustin.org.
About SAFE:
SAFE is an Austin-based nonprofit that has operated for 50 years in support of survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking in Central Texas. Every day we house approximately 1,000 children and adults impacted by violence. Yearly, SAFE provides nearly 6,000 people with access to shelter, counseling and support services.
