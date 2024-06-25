House Bill 2161 Printer's Number 2794
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in scenic highways, providing for designation of Allegheny River Boulevard as scenic byway.
