53,700 Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems seized by Chicago CBP

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) officers in Chicago recently seized 53,700 electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) for violating the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The shipment, originating from China, was destined to a wholesaler in Mississippi.

CBP and the FDA examined the vaping pens and determined the shipment violated the FD&C Act as adulterated consumer goods being imported by an unauthorized agent. On June 10, the FDA announced the creation of a federal multi-agency task force to combat the illegal distribution and sale of e-cigarettes. Visit the FDA’s website to learn more information about electronic nicotine delivery systems or ENDS.

The 179 boxes were mislabeled as electronic atomizers, a common practice used to smuggle unapproved goods into the U.S. CBP presumes the products were being sent to a wholesaler for wider distribution throughout the country. CBP continues to work diligently to stop non-legitimate products from entering the U.S. The ENDs had an Manufacturer’s Suggest Retail Price of over $1.08 million.

“Our officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm the health and wellbeing of people within our communities,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Direction Field Operations, Chicago Field Officer. “Customs and Border Protection’s trade enforcement mission places a significant emphasis on intercepting illicit products that could harm American consumers, and we will continue to work with our consumer product safety partners to identify and seize unsafe and illicit goods.”

CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with any state and federal import regulations.

