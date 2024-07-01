Sikka.ai Announces Launch of DentalLLM, the World’s First Dental Language Model at Scale

Figure 1 shows the accuracy of the Sikka.ai DentalLLM for dental-specific questions in comparison to general-purpose language models. Figure 2 shows the Sikka.ai DentalLLM in action, suggested questions and the most recent searches. sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.

The official release of the Sikka.ai DentalLLM and synthetic dental database makes AI accessible to all in the dental and adjacent industries

Our goal is to empower dental professionals and app developers with cutting-edge AI tools that enhance their efficiency and improve patient outcomes” — Founder & CEO, Vijay Sikka