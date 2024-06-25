CANADA, June 25 - From District of Saanich: https://www.saanich.ca/EN/main/news-events/news-archives/2024-news/local-students-make-a-splash-at-newly-opened-rutledge-park.html (can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com)

Students from Cloverdale Traditional School in Saanich were the first to enjoy the new and improved Rutledge Park, as they joined Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock to turn on the brand-new splash pad for the very first time.

“On behalf of Saanich Council, I am thrilled to unveil these improvements to Rutledge Park just in time for everyone to enjoy this summer,” says Murdock. “Saanich’s parks are such an important part of our community as they provide people with places to connect with friends and family and to stay healthy and active. Thank you to our government and community partners for helping to make it a reality.”

Upgrades to the park include a brand-new washroom and change room building, modern playground equipment and a long-awaited splash pad. The playground improvements incorporate accessible elements, multi-coloured rubber safety surfacing and natural elements. The new seasonal splash pad also has inclusive elements for children and youth of all abilities.

The improvements were made possible by joint federal, provincial, community and municipal funding. Funding sources included:

$905,992 from the Province of British Columbia and Government of Canada through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture and Recreation Program

$329,508 in municipal funding

A $30,000 grant awarded by Tire Stewardship BC

$10,000 contributed by the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association

“The Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association was thrilled to contribute to this significant local project,” says President Susan Haddon. “The newly-improved Rutledge Park and splash pad are sure to be used and enjoyed for years to come.”

The new washroom and change room building has private universal and accessible spaces and will be open year-round. Additionally, new paved pathways, park furniture (benches, chairs and picnic tables), and a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station are now available to park users.

“Rutley the pink elephant and Rutledge Park have always held a special place in the Saanich community,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The new park improvements will help kids grow physically, emotionally, socially and imaginatively. It’s great to see when all orders of government team up to make public places easier to use for everyone.”

“We are proud to have supported this project that will bring so much joy to the children in the community. I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in Saanich a beautiful and fun summer,” says the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Grand re-opening event

An official grand re-opening event was held today at Rutledge Park. Speakers and other dignitaries were joined by students from nearby Cloverdale Traditional School and special guests the lək̓ʷəŋən Dancers to officially open the park and launch the splash pad.

Learn more

Find more information about the project at Saanich.ca/RutledgePark.