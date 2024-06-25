International Mining Equipment Manufacturer Liebherr Mining Equipment to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Liebherr Mining Equipment, an international leader in the production of industrial mining equipment, will invest $72.3 million in a plant expansion in the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton. The project will expand manufacturing capabilities and create 175 new jobs.

“We thank Liebherr, an international leader in mining equipment manufacturing, for its commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Liebherr has recognized that Virginia is strategically located to serve as its global production headquarters for mining trucks and service customers within the United States and across the world. We celebrate the community partnership between Liebherr, the City of Newport News, and the City of Hampton that made this expansion possible.”

“We are proud that manufacturing companies like Liebherr are continuing to invest in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Companies like Liebherr recognize the superior talent pool, workforce training opportunities, and strong business climate here in Virginia, and I am proud about the additional jobs and investment the company is bringing to Hampton Roads.”

“We are excited to expand our mining equipment facility in Newport News, Virginia, USA, to better support Liebherr Mining customers around the world,” said Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co. Managing Director Cort Reiser. “We’re thankful for the partnerships with the Cities of Hampton and Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia that have greatly enriched our operations and enabled Liebherr to bring 175 new jobs and investment to the region.”

“We are grateful for Liebherr's decision to expand in Newport News and Hampton,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “The company's spirit of innovation, its $72 million investment in advanced technologies, and the collaborative partnership of the two cities to assist Liebherr in increasing its capacity will positively impact our region’s workforce and economy for years to come.”

“Hampton is thankful for its 50-plus-year collaborative relationship with Liebherr Mining Equipment and the City of Newport News,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. “We are excited that Liebherr has made the strategic decision to invest more than $72 million and create 175 new jobs to manufacture its next generation mining equipment in our cities. We look forward to Liebherr’s continued strong presence in our communities and the Hampton Roads region for many years.”

“Virginia continues to attract strategic investments from companies known worldwide, which is to the benefit of all Virginians,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This announcement is a testament to Virginia’s positive business climate because an international brand like Liebherr Mining Equipment has opportunities all over the world. The Port of Virginia and Liebherr have built a productive relationship over the years and we look forward to continuing to serve as the company’s logistics provider.”

Founded in 1949, Liebherr is a global, independent family-owned technology and equipment company. At the Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News facility, Liebherr manufactures their large, industrial-scale mining trucks used to transport vast quantities of material at open-cast mining operations. Liebherr’s industry-leading capacity (including a 400-ton payload truck), adaptive design, and on-site service model provide reliable and efficient operation for its customers across the globe.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton with this project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

###

