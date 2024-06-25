Renters May Be Eligible for FEMA Assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Renters whose home or personal property was damaged in the back-to-back April and May storms, floods and tornadoes may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance grants are available for eligible renters, including students, as well as homeowners. These grants, which do not have to be repaid, can help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs, including:

Rent while you are displaced – which can be used for a house, apartment, recreational vehicle or manufactured home

Money to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster

Money for books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Repair or replacement of a vehicle

Medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage and funeral expenses

To apply for FEMA assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 .

. Go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center for in-person help. To find the center closest to you, visit fema.gov/drc. Centers are currently open at: Early Childhood Learning Center, 401 S. 10th St., Barnsdall, OK 74002 Bartlesville High School, 1700 Hillcrest Dr., Bartlesville, OK 74003 Murray County Extension Office, 3490 Highway 7 West, Sulphur, OK 73086

(The Extension Office is the smaller building at this address.)



Renters should not overlook the long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is the primary source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. As of June 18, 2024, the SBA has offered more than $3.87 million to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters affected by these storms. To contact the SBA:

For additional information on how renters can access federal disaster funds, go to FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776 or fema.gov/disaster/4791. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.