Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,959 in the last 365 days.

Renters May Be Eligible for FEMA Assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Renters whose home or personal property was damaged in the back-to-back April and May storms, floods and tornadoes may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance grants are available for eligible renters, including students, as well as homeowners. These grants, which do not have to be repaid, can help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs, including:

  • Rent while you are displaced – which can be used for a house, apartment, recreational vehicle or manufactured home
  • Money to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit
  • Repair or replacement of appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster
  • Money for books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment
  • Repair or replacement of a vehicle
  • Medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage and funeral expenses

To apply for FEMA assistance:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
  • Go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Download the FEMA App.
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center for in-person help. To find the center closest to you, visit fema.gov/drc. Centers are currently open at:
    • Early Childhood Learning Center, 401 S. 10th St., Barnsdall, OK 74002
    • Bartlesville High School, 1700 Hillcrest Dr., Bartlesville, OK 74003 
    • Murray County Extension Office, 3490 Highway 7 West, Sulphur, OK 73086
      (The Extension Office is the smaller building at this address.)

Renters should not overlook the long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is the primary source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. As of June 18, 2024, the SBA has offered more than $3.87 million to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters affected by these storms. To contact the SBA:

For additional information on how renters can access federal disaster funds, go to FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776 or fema.gov/disaster/4791. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available. 

You just read:

Renters May Be Eligible for FEMA Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more