FEMA Teams Visit Local Neighborhoods to Help Flood Survivors

DES MOINES, Iowa – FEMA teams will begin visiting shelters and neighborhoods in Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux counties on Tuesday, June 25 to help survivors of record flooding in northwest Iowa.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will work in coordination with state and county emergency management. DSA Teams will be in impacted counties and visiting shelter locations. Additionally, DSA teams will be assisting residents in Adams, Cedar and Jasper counties. They were added to the disaster declaration for damage for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred from May 20-31.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

The teams help survivors apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to community resources.

FEMA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Types of FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the recent flooding. Every homeowner and renter who suffered damage is encouraged to apply.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement : Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property : Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

FEMA Home Inspections

FEMA housing inspectors are working in Iowa, inspecting damage reported by people who have applied with FEMA. Inspectors will call or text to make an appointment before coming to a home. They will display official photo identification. If the official ID is not visible, it’s OK to ask to see it. This helps prevent fraud.

Apply with FEMA Whether You Have Insurance or Not

Everyone with disaster damage should apply whether they have insurance or not.

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. Please stay in close contact with your insurance agency.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.