Ignite PI and SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Partnership Provides Free Hospitality Training in Northern Maine

This spring, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) awarded a $400,000 Strengthening Maine’s Workforce Grant to Ignite Presque Isle and SAD 1 Adult & Community Education’s workforce development partnership.

The Maine DOE awarded a total of $4 million in Strengthening Maine’s Workforce Grants between 2022 and 2023. These initiatives are funded through Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

Ignite PI is an organization committed to innovation and excellence in the Presque Isle area. Through dedicated training and professional development programs, Ignite PI strives to enhance the standards of the hospitality industry and create meaningful career opportunities for individuals in the area. SAD 1 Adult & Community Education provides comprehensive educational programs, ranging from basic education to vocational training, designed for adult students. Together, the two organizations have created a workforce development partnership that provides free hospitality training for workers.

The Strengthening Maine’s Workforce Grant has been imperative to the program’s success. Since the organization’s start in 2022, it has provided more than 4,686 hours of training for Ignite PI employees and 240 hours for non-employees. 135 workers total (94 Ignite PI employees and 41 non-employees) have undergone comprehensive hospitality training. 19 distinct training programs were designed to elevate the skillset of hospitality workers for 15 different local businesses. Not only have job opportunities increased, but the standard of service at multiple establishments has improved due to this training.

“We are thrilled with the progress and positive outcomes of this partnership,” said LeRae Kinney, CEO of Ignite PI. “The training programs have not only improved the capabilities of our employees at Ignite PI but have also contributed significantly to the broader community. This grant has allowed us to offer high-quality education and training free of charge, which is a tremendous asset.”

This program has been incredibly beneficial for businesses in the Presque Isle region. The supervisor of Dean’s Motor Lodge (whose staff attended the B.A.S.I.C.S training) remarked that “the training that my staff received was incredible! By having the opportunity to have face to face conversations and bringing up case scenarios, they were able to better understand the laws.”

The supervisor of Parkhurst Siding Pub (whose staff attended both B.A.S.I.C.S training and ServSafe noted that “It’s certainly nice to be able to hold trainings and elevate our workforce’s knowledge and marketability. These are skills they will keep with them their whole lives. A lot of these are public safety issues at their core so the whole community benefits as well.”

The Strengthening Maine’s Workforce Grant was originally set to end in June 2024; however, it has now been extended to June 2025 due to its success. Ignite PI, SAD 1 Adult & Community Education, and the Maine Department of Education hope that this extension allows for continued support and expansion of hospitality training programs and access to all who want to enhance their skills. The prolonged grand and positive feedback from business owners highlights the region’s ongoing need for skilled hospitality workers.

“The collaboration between Ignite PI and SAD 1 Adult & Community Education demonstrates the power of community partnerships in addressing workforce development needs,” remarked Shara Page, director of SAD 1 Adult & Community Education. “We are excited to continue this journey and look forward to training even more individuals in the coming year.”

To learn more about Ignite PI, SAD 1 Adult & Community Education, and hospitality training programs, please get in touch with LeRae Kinney lkinney@ignitepi.com or Shara Page pages@sad1.org.