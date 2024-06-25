Media Applauds CIDRZ and Ministry of Health for Intensified TB Sensitisation Efforts.

Copperbelt and Central Province based journalists have commended CIDRZ through its USAID Tuberculosis Local Organisation Network (TBLON) and the Ministry of Health for their successful collaboration with the media meant to combat tuberculosis (TB) by enhancing public awareness and education.

Ndola Press Association president Frank Ching’ambu highlighted the significant impact of media involvement in public health initiatives, such as the USAID TBLON project, stating that “the media are a vital ally in disseminating information and raising awareness. Therefore, CIDRZ’s initiative to actively involve the media in TB sensitisation is commendable, as it helps reach a broader audience and educates communities about prevention, treatment, and helps to allay misconceptions surrounding the disease.”

The media engagement meetings held in Kitwe, Ndola, and Kabwe underscored the crucial role of journalists in disseminating accurate and timely information about TB.

Speaking during the meetings, CIDRZ TBLON Project Regional Technical Lead Dr David Singini stressed the crucial role the media plays in raising awareness about TB and reinforced the importance of continued media collaboration to support public health campaigns. He emphasised that TB is a curable disease which requires early medical intervention.

“TB is curable, but patients must seek treatment promptly and follow their medication regimen strictly. Missing doses can result in a relapse and the emergence of multi-drug resistant TB,” Dr. Singini cautioned. He addressed the misconceptions about TB while promoting the understanding that timely and consistent treatment is critical to controlling the disease, highlighting critical TB prevention, treatment, and cure issues while urging the media to encourage people to seek medical attention proactively.

Meanwhile, Central Province Health Director, Dr Elijah Mutoloki, expressed gratitude to the media for their proactive role in raising TB awareness within the communities. He called for continued media engagement to educate the public on TB, recognising the media’s powerful influence in shaping public behaviour and enhancing understanding of crucial health issues.

The collaborative initiative by USAID TBLON project represents a comprehensive approach to TB sensitisation. By leveraging media platforms, the project aims to ensure that accurate information reaches a wider audience.