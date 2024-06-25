Submit Release
FDLE arrests Manatee County man for unlawful possession of a firearm

June 25, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Victor Lopez, 32, of Manatee County, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The FDLE Sarasota Field Office began the investigation into Lopez in 2023 and discovered he allegedly attempted to purchase an AR-15 from a Manatee County pawn shop.

According to investigators, Lopez likely had acquaintances purchase the weapon for him.

Lopez was previously convicted of multiple felony charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

He was arrested on June 14, and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.

