FDLE assists Leon County Sheriff’s Office in potentially dangerous school threat arrest

March 5, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) assisted the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in the arrest of a student at Amos P. Godby High School in Leon County.

On Mar. 3, FDLE received information of a threat to an unknown school in Tallahassee on a social media website.

FDLE Tallahassee crime intelligence analysts conducted an extensive analytical investigation that connected the account to a student attending Amos P. Godby High School. This information was shared with a LCSO school resource officer and led to the arrest of the student’s arrest.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass stands firm on prioritizing school safety. Last week, Commissioner Glass attended and participated in the Florida National Summit on School Safety in ChampionsGate.

Commissioner Glass said, “Our success is because of the strong partnerships we have between our education professionals, law enforcement professionals and lawmakers who prioritize keeping our school kids, faculty and families safe.”

“School safety is our number one priority,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Threats against our schools and our students will not be tolerated and law enforcement will pursue you for making these kinds of threats. I am thankful for our law enforcement partners for acting swiftly to protect our schools.”

Glass addressed national education leaders, law enforcement officials, policymakers and school safety specialists representing 19 different states in attendance who were interested in learning about what methods and practices Florida has implemented to make the state a national model for school safety. He highlighted what Florida is doing to safeguard students and schools through promoting the Fortify Florida app, building the state’s school guardian and safe-school officer programs and implementing Alyssa’s Alert mobile panic alert systems to strengthen school emergency responses.

These advancements in school safety are successful because of the continuing collaboration between Florida’s public safety, education and legislative partners.

You can anonymously report school-related suspicious activity through Fortify Florida website, submit a tip online here or download the mobile application on the App Store or Google Play Store.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

