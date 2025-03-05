FDLE’s ongoing criminal investigation results in the arrest of 5 criminal aliens

For Immediate Release

March 4, 2025



HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of five criminal aliens in the Tampa Bay area. The suspects were arrested by FDLE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) today.



In two separate operations today, agents from FDLE and HSI were serving federal arrest warrants when they first located and arrested a wanted Honduran national living in a Tampa residence. Three additional illegal Honduran nationals were found residing in the same home, all of which were subsequently arrested during the visit.



During the second operation, FDLE agents located and arrested a wanted, illegal Guatemalan national in Plant City.



All five suspects are in the country illegally. The arrests stem from an active, on-going criminal investigation conducted by FDLE.

###



