Nucor to Invest $20 Million for Rebar Fabrication Site in Davidson County

NORTH CAROLINA, June 25 - Nucor Rebar Fabrication, a leading fabricator of concrete reinforcing steel, will create 25 new jobs and invest more than $20 million to establish a new rebar fabrication facility in Davidson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

“It’s great when a home grown company chooses to expand in North Carolina, especially when it’s the largest steelmaker in America,” said Governor Cooper. “Nucor’s decision illustrates its confidence in our state’s workforce, transportation infrastructure, and supportive business environment that makes North Carolina the best state to do business.”

Nucor Rebar Fabrication, an affiliate of Nucor Corporation, is a construction services company that fabricates, installs, and distributes rebar to a variety of infrastructure and building projects. The new rebar fabrication facility in Lexington will be adjacent to the new steel rebar micro mill Nucor is currently building in the city.

“We are excited to be adding a rebar fabrication facility at the site of our new steel mill in Lexington. Nucor has a history of making additional investments in communities where we make steel,” said John Hollatz, Executive Vice President of Fabricated Construction Products for Nucor. “With the growth North Carolina and other southeastern states are experiencing, there is a need for additional rebar fabrication in the region to serve infrastructure and nonresidential construction projects.”

“Manufacturing is a pillar for North Carolina’s economic success,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With our world-renowned educational system, extensive workforce training programs, and the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, our talent pipeline is ready to meet the present and future needs of growing companies like Nucor.”

While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage for the new positions will be $65,000, exceeding the Davidson County average of $51,201. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $ 1.6 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Nucor Rebar Fabrication North Carolina Inc. will help facilitate the company’s expansion in Davidson County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is great news for Davidson County,” said N.C. Senator Steve Jarvis. “I am excited to see how this growing partnership will bring increased economic prosperity to both the business and our community.”

“In just one year, Nucor has proved their commitment to North Carolina with yet another expansion,” said N.C. Representative Sam Watford. “The City of Lexington remains committed to supporting the company as it establishes its steel and rebar operations in the region.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the GoldenLEAF Foundation, Davidson County, the City of Thomasville, the City of Lexington, and the Davidson County Economic Development Commission.

