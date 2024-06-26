Legendary Capital Announces Rebranding of Delta Hotel in Grand Rapids to Sonesta

Legendary Capital is proud to announce the rebranding of one of its key properties, the Delta Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the Sonesta brand.

Legendary Capital is proud to announce the rebranding of one of its key properties, the Delta Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the Sonesta brand. This strategic transition aligns with Sonesta's recent expansion efforts, highlighting their growing influence in the hospitality sector.

Legendary Capital is dedicated to being an industry leader in the hospitality sector, focusing on properties with 80 to 200 rooms, including limited-service, select-service, extended-stay, and full-service hotels in America’s heartland. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our collaboration with world-class strategic partners, providing comprehensive services for all assets under management. These services encompass financial analysis, on-site management, and staffing solutions to ensure the highest standards of operation.

"We are driven by a singular mission: Taking Care of the Capital℠," said Alec Worwa from Legendary Capital. "This rebranding effort underscores our dedication to capital preservation and delivering exceptional operating results that benefit our property owners, partners, and employees. By prioritizing the interests of direct and indirect property owners, we ensure long-term success and sustainability."

The rebranding to Sonesta is part of Legendary Capital's broader strategy to enhance its portfolio and offer superior hospitality experiences. Sonesta's reputation for quality and service complements Legendary Capital’s vision and operational goals.

About Legendary Capital

Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Legendary Capital aims to be an industry leader in the hospitality sector. Through its affiliated entities, Legendary Capital has acquired more than 30 hotels in its portfolio, primarily targeting 80-to-200 room limited-service, select-service, full-service and extended-stay hotels in America’s heartland. Visit https://legendarycap.com/ for more information.